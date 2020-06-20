Menu

Picture of the day – June 20

UK & international sports | Published:

Due to Covid-19 this year’s event has been rescheduled for September 26.

Yachts competing in the JP Morgan Asset Management Round The Island Race pass the Needles rocks and lighthouse

The Round the Island Race is one of the largest yacht races in the world and the fourth biggest participation sporting event in the United Kingdom.

It regularly attracts more than 1,400 boats and 15,000 sailors and in 2009, when this picture was taken, the Oman Sail Masirah was first past the line of the 1,779 vessels which tackled the 50 nautical mile course around the Isle of Wight.

Finishing just 29 seconds ahead of their nearest rivals, success went to Olympic 49er silver medallist Chris Draper, Mark Bulkeley, David “Freddie” Carr and Khamis Al Anbouri.

“We have issued a revised Notice of Race incorporating the various date and timing changes, but in all other respects we expect to run the race exactly as planned,” said race director Dave Atkinson.

