Premier League statistics

Saturday, June 20

Bournemouth (18) v Crystal Palace (11)

Bournemouth will be without wantaway winger Ryan Fraser after boss Eddie Howe confirmed the Scotland international had played his last game for the club.

Winger David Brooks could make his first appearance for almost 14 months after overcoming a long-term ankle problem but left-back Charlie Daniels (knee) is not expected to be involved.

Crystal Palace will be without injured trio James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp and Martin Kelly.

Schlupp, who has not played since December, suffered an injury in training, while Tomkins has not recovered from a previous issue and Kelly has picked up a calf problem.

Last season: Crystal Palace 5 Bournemouth 3, Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 1

Last five league matches: Bournemouth W L L D L; Crystal Palace L L W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 9; Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 8

Match odds: H 29-20 D 23-10 A 2-1

Referee: Stuart Atwell (Nuneaton)

Brighton (15) v Arsenal (9)

Long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo is the only player unavailable to Brighton as he is sidelined with a knee injury.

Seagulls striker Aaron Connolly is fit to feature after undergoing a knee operation during the suspension of fixtures.

Arsenal will be without Pablo Mari (ankle) for the trip to the south coast, with the club fearful he will not feature again this season.

Granit Xhaka is also ruled out having sprained his ankle, joining Sokratis Papastathopoulos (thigh), Cedric Soares (nose), Calum Chambers (knee) and Lucas Torreira (ankle) on the sidelines.

Last season: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1, Brighton 1 Arsenal 1

Last five league matches: Brighton D D D L D; Arsenal D W W W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Neal Maupay (Brighton) 8; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 20

Match odds: H 21-10 D 12-5 A 13-10

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Watford (17) v Leicester (3)

Relegation-battling Watford will be without a trio of players.

Daryl Janmaat and Gerard Deulofeu are both sidelined with knee injuries while Isaac Success suffered an Achilles injury since returning to training.

Leicester hope to have striker Ayoze Perez and defender Ryan Bennett available for the trip, with the pair returning to training in recent days following knocks.

Midfielder Dennis Praet remains a doubt with a calf problem and he will undergo a late fitness test.

Last season: Watford 2 Leicester 1, Leicester 2 Watford 0

Last five league matches: Watford L D L W L; Leicester D D L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Troy Deeney & Ismaila Sarr (Watford) 6; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 19

Match odds: H 5-2 D 5-2 A 11-10

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

West Ham (16) v Wolves (7)

West Ham have an almost fully fit squad for their return to action.

Angelo Ogbonna has resumed training and could be available, while long-term absentees Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks and Andriy Yarmolenko are also in contention.

Wolves have no fitness concerns, with Jonny available after an ankle injury.

Forward Adama Traore has used the break to strengthen his shoulder having dislocated it several times this season and is fit.

Last season: Wolves 3 West Ham 0, West Ham 0 Wolves 1

Last five league matches: West Ham D L L W L; Wolves D D W W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Sebastian Haller (West Ham) 7; Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 22

Match odds: H 5-2 D 5-2 A 11-10

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Sunday June 21

Aston Villa (19) v Chelsea (4)

John McGinn will be assessed as boss Dean Smith is wary of overloading him following his recovery from a fractured ankle.

Danny Drinkwater cannot feature under the terms of his loan from Chelsea, Bjorn Engels (Achilles), Wesley (knee) and Tom Heaton (knee) are out but Frederic Guilbert (knee) has returned to training.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could make his first Chelsea appearance of the season after his protracted recovery from a torn Achilles tendon.

Fikayo Tomori will miss out with a muscle injury sustained in training, with Callum Hudson-Odoi also not ready for competitive action, but N’Golo Kante should be available.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Aston Villa L L L L D; Chelsea D L W D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) 9; Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 15

Match odds: H 11-2 D 10-3 A 1-2

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Everton (12) v Liverpool (1)

Everton will be without Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph, who both suffered injuries in training.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin was close to a return from long-term injury before suffering an Achilles problem which will rule him out for a further four to five months, while Theo Walcott is out for around four weeks after surgery on an abdominal problem.

Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out Mohamed Salah or Andy Robertson despite neither playing in a behind-closed-doors friendly last week.

Alisson Becker will return in goal having been out with a hip injury immediately prior to the suspension of the season.

Last season: Everton 0 Liverpool 0, Liverpool 1 Everton 0

Last five league matches: Everton W W L D L; Liverpool W W W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 15; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 20

Match odds: H 9-2 D 10-3 A 4-7

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Newcastle (13) v Sheff Utd (6)

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce is likely to be without midfielders Sean and Matty Longstaff as they are both nursing injuries.

Striker Dwight Gayle is out with a knee injury and midfielder Matt Ritchie is a doubt with a knock, but goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is available after recovering from a knee problem which looked to have ended his season.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is hopeful that Jack O’Connell and John Fleck will be fit.

Striker David McGoldrick, who landed awkwardly after coming on as a substitute at Villa Park in midweek, also has a chance of making the squad.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Newcastle D L L D W; Sheff Utd W W D W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Miguel Almiron (Newcastle) 6; Lys Mousset & John Fleck (Sheff Utd) 5

Match odds: H 23-10 D 21-10 A 27-20

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

Monday June 22

Man City (2) v Burnley (10)

Manchester City will be without Eric Garcia, who suffered a concussion after a nasty accidental collision with team-mate Ederson on Wednesday.

John Stones (ankle) and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (hamstring) are doubtful.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood (both groin) will miss out for Burnley.

Phil Bardsley, Aaron Lennon, Jeff Hendrick, Joe Hart and Adam Legzdins are all in the final fortnight of their deals and boss Sean Dyche remains unsure if he will be able to call on the players.

Last season: Burnley 0 Man City 1, Man City 5 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Man City L W W L W; Burnley D W W D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Sergio Aguero (Man City) 23; Chris Wood (Burnley) 11

Match odds: H 1-8 D 15-2 A 25-1

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)