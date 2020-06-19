Fury returns to roots as Fabregas talks to himself – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Liverpool’s James Milner continued his countdown to the Reds’ Premier League return in their derby clash against Everton.

Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was also looking forward to the Goodison Park clash.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder, now at Monaco, interviewed himself.

I hope you enjoy one of the best interviews I’ve ever had… ?? pic.twitter.com/TmyCtAwSxm — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) June 19, 2020

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio reflected on his journey back to full fitness after his goalscoring display on Thursday night.

Cricket

Stuart Broad continued to work towards England’s first Test of the summer.

Meanwhile team-mate Ben Stokes has received another award nomination.

Delighted to be nominated for Sport Book of the year,was great to be able to write about a fantastic year for cricket in 2019@sportsbookaward — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 19, 2020

Jofra Archer offered to give some of his old kit away.

Giving away some old kit , anybody in Brighton or hove wants it?(not really old just colours have changed) — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) June 19, 2020

Chris Jordan was relaxing in fine company.

And England Women seamer Kate Cross was sporting fancy dress.

Chris Gayle shared some inspirational words (and a stunning view).

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took his fans back to where it all began – his uncle Hughie’s gym in Lancaster.

Where it all started ? Unbelievable how time flies and to think where it would end up pic.twitter.com/mrhJCZfli6 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 19, 2020

Darts

Matchroom Sport chairman Barry Hearn, who suffered a minor heart attack earlier this year, revealed his staff had bought him a very appropriate birthday present.

Every year my staff buy me a great birthday present and this year they have surpassed every previous present with – a defibrillator! It’s the present you buy someone who has everything ! I LOVE these people !!! pic.twitter.com/rzzfWQpv29 — Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) June 19, 2020

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton shared some sad news.

Rest in peace Coco ? pic.twitter.com/DGXB8BWiGH — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 19, 2020

McLaren’s Lando Norris is excited to be back behind the wheel as he ramps up preparations for Formula One’s return on July 5.

We’re back for more ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kPBIjIYYrw — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) June 19, 2020

Tennis

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep’s live practice session fell foul of the weather.

Rain stopped play! Raining hard here in Bucharest. Unlucky timing but we’ll do another live practice again soon guys ?? pic.twitter.com/NSX3oEGO85 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 19, 2020

Athletics

Usain Bolt got on his bike.