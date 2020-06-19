Advertising
Fury returns to roots as Fabregas talks to himself – Friday’s sporting social
Premier League players are counting down the days until their team resumes the season.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 19.
Football
Liverpool’s James Milner continued his countdown to the Reds’ Premier League return in their derby clash against Everton.
Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was also looking forward to the Goodison Park clash.
Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder, now at Monaco, interviewed himself.
Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio reflected on his journey back to full fitness after his goalscoring display on Thursday night.
Cricket
Stuart Broad continued to work towards England’s first Test of the summer.
Meanwhile team-mate Ben Stokes has received another award nomination.
Jofra Archer offered to give some of his old kit away.
Chris Jordan was relaxing in fine company.
And England Women seamer Kate Cross was sporting fancy dress.
Chris Gayle shared some inspirational words (and a stunning view).
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took his fans back to where it all began – his uncle Hughie’s gym in Lancaster.
Darts
Matchroom Sport chairman Barry Hearn, who suffered a minor heart attack earlier this year, revealed his staff had bought him a very appropriate birthday present.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton shared some sad news.
McLaren’s Lando Norris is excited to be back behind the wheel as he ramps up preparations for Formula One’s return on July 5.
Tennis
Wimbledon champion Simona Halep’s live practice session fell foul of the weather.
Athletics
Usain Bolt got on his bike.
