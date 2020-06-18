Advertising
Ozil’s cryptic message and another De Bruyne assist – Thursday’s sporting social
David Beckham had a new project on his hands, while Tyson Fury was modelling.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 18.
Football
After missing out on a place in Arsenal’s squad for Wednesday night’s defeat at Manchester City, Mesut Ozil posted a cryptic message.
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was quick to correct the Premier League.
Former England defender Rio Ferdinand had some good news.
Advertising
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was delighted to return to Premier League action following their controversial goalless draw with Sheffield United.
James Milner was continuing his countdown to Liverpool’s first game back.
Advertising
Former England skipper Tony Adams was remembering the Three Lions’ Euro 96 campaign.
City goalkeeper Ederson gave an update on Eric Garcia after clattering into the defender during the win over Arsenal.
Former England skipper David Beckham had a new project on his hands.
Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is ready for Friday’s game at Tottenham.
Formula One
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was back behind the wheel of his 2020 car, driving it round the streets of the team’s home in Maranello, Italy.
He said on Ferrari’s website: “I don’t normally like getting up early, but this morning there was a great reason to do so. Maybe it woke a few people up, but it was great to drive through the streets of Maranello in the SF1000.
“It was exciting to get back in the car today, particularly on such a special route. Being back in the cockpit felt like coming home again.”
The Monegasque then took to Ferrari’s private track, Pista di Fiorano.
World champion Lewis Hamilton is raring to go.
Cricket
England Women all-rounder Danni Wyatt will not go short of tea any time soon!
Wyatt’s international team-mate Kate Cross could not hide her delight after a return to training was confirmed.
Australia batsman David Warner was amazed by an artist on TikTok.
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury modelled his new merchandise.
Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki continued to enjoy retirement.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.