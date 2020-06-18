Ozil’s cryptic message and another De Bruyne assist – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 18.

Football

After missing out on a place in Arsenal’s squad for Wednesday night’s defeat at Manchester City, Mesut Ozil posted a cryptic message.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was quick to correct the Premier League.

18 — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) June 18, 2020

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand had some good news.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was delighted to return to Premier League action following their controversial goalless draw with Sheffield United.

Well that was….. weird ? Buzzing to be back out there though! A hard earned point which we can now build on ?? Brilliant to see everyone unite for the Black Lives Matter movement! #AVFC pic.twitter.com/UpbJ9I1AIj — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) June 18, 2020

James Milner was continuing his countdown to Liverpool’s first game back.

Former England skipper Tony Adams was remembering the Three Lions’ Euro 96 campaign.

City goalkeeper Ederson gave an update on Eric Garcia after clattering into the defender during the win over Arsenal.

Former England skipper David Beckham had a new project on his hands.

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is ready for Friday’s game at Tottenham.

Formula One

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was back behind the wheel of his 2020 car, driving it round the streets of the team’s home in Maranello, Italy.

He said on Ferrari’s website: “I don’t normally like getting up early, but this morning there was a great reason to do so. Maybe it woke a few people up, but it was great to drive through the streets of Maranello in the SF1000.

“It was exciting to get back in the car today, particularly on such a special route. Being back in the cockpit felt like coming home again.”

Good morning Maranello ! Sorry if I woke you up this morning, I was just going to work ? pic.twitter.com/IHj5o5RLlY — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) June 18, 2020

The Monegasque then took to Ferrari’s private track, Pista di Fiorano.

World champion Lewis Hamilton is raring to go.

Cricket

England Women all-rounder Danni Wyatt will not go short of tea any time soon!

Best delivery possible for a tea belly ❤️❤️☕️☕️☕️ @YorkshireTea best tea by a mile!!! ? pic.twitter.com/ivpBfnbuBg — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) June 18, 2020

Wyatt’s international team-mate Kate Cross could not hide her delight after a return to training was confirmed.

Australia batsman David Warner was amazed by an artist on TikTok.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury modelled his new merchandise.

Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki continued to enjoy retirement.