5 things about Timo Werner ahead of his move to Chelsea

UK & international sports | Published:

The Germany striker has enjoyed an excellent season with RB Leipzig.

Timo Werner scoring for RB Leipzig

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

The Germany international will join the Blues in July, subject to passing a medical.

Here the PA news agency profiles the 24-year-old.

Lethal Weapon

While Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski steal much of the limelight when it comes to Bundesliga strikers, Werner has been consistently banging the goals in for some time now. Since joining Leipzig in 2016, Werner has netted 93 in 154 games – with 32 of those coming this season.

Sprint star

RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Red Bull Arena
Timo Werner is no slouch (PA)

Werner has been clocked over 100 metres in a blistering time of 11.1 seconds – a stat which is likely to give Premier League defenders plenty to think about.

Man of many talents

Werner is not the sort to limit himself to one sport. Alongside the expected football snaps on Werner’s Instagram account, he is also pictured on the golf course and in a dinghy.

Turbo Timo

RB Leipzig Press Conference and Training – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Werner, right, is a quick learner (PA)

Due to his rapid pace, Werner has been nicknamed ‘Turbo’. The word also accurately describes his rise to the top – he became the youngest player to net a Bundesliga brace with a double for Stuttgart against Freiburg as a 17-year-old.

Mountain man

England v Germany – International Friendly – Wembley Stadium
Werner, pictured in an aerial challenge with England’s Jake Livermore during a friendly international at Wembley (PA)

As a child, Werner used to go mountain running with his father in a bid to improve his chances of making it as a professional footballer. Clearly it paid dividends.

UK & international sports

