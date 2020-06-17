When and where does the action resume?

Administrators across the sporting world have been working to plot a course out of the coronavirus shutdown.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what sports fans can expect to see in the coming weeks and months.

Football

Match official appointments for the #PL fixtures on 17 June have been confirmed ▶️ https://t.co/wKkaKYVjBg pic.twitter.com/xl25kgQF5Q — Premier League (@premierleague) June 11, 2020

The Premier League will restart on June 17 with a view to completing the remaining 92 matches of the 2019-20 season.

The first matches back will be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, which would complete the 29th round of fixtures. A full set of fixtures would then take place across the weekend of June 19-21. Matchday protocols were unanimously agreed on Thursday.

All games are due to be behind closed doors and televised by Sky, BT, the BBC and Amazon, thanks to a new broadcast agreement. Liverpool’s away game against Manchester City is the last remaining game which could be held at a neutral venue but fan groups have requested input in the final verdict.

The FA Cup quarter-finals have been rearranged for the weekend of June 27-28, with the semi-finals on July 17-18 and the Wembley final set for August 1.

The Sky Bet Championship will return on June 20 but Leagues One and Two ended their season early, like Scottish football – although both divisions will hold the play-offs.

The Champions League will be played out as an eight-team tournament in Lisbon. The eight teams remaining in the competition will take part in a straight knockout tournament between August 12 and 23. The four remaining last-16 second leg matches, including Manchester City versus Real Madrid, will take place on August 7 and 8.

This season’s Europa League from the last eight onwards will take place across four venues in Germany between August 10 and 21.

Cricket

The Ageas Bowl is poised to host England in July (PA)

England’s delayed three-Test series against the West Indies is all set to go ahead behind closed doors next month.

The first Test will take place at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl on July 8, followed by two Tests at Old Trafford beginning on July 16 and July 24. The West Indies team arrived in England earlier this week and will be based at Old Trafford for quarantine and training.

Detailed plans have been drawn up to create ‘bio-secure’ environments around each Test, with the venues identified as the safest for hosting because of their on-site hotels. Ireland are expected for three ODIs in July, while Pakistan have already named a squad for their tour in August and September.

The county season has been pushed back to August 1 at the earliest with various options for a shortened season, including regionalised competitions in red and white ball cricket, under consideration.

Scotland’s T20 international against Australia has been cancelled. The match was due to take place on June 26 at The Grange in Edinburgh.

Rugby Union

The Gallagher Premiership is due to return in August. (Steven Paston/PA)

The Gallagher Premiership hopes to resume the 2019-20 season on August 15. There have been no matches played since March but clubs have now resumed non-contract training.

There is a possible threat of future strike action, though, after clubs unanimously agreed a reduction of £1.4million to the salary cap.

When Premiership action does resume, the competition will adopt the rule changes recommended by World Rugby to lower the risk of viral transmission.

Scotland’s professional rugby players are scheduled to return to training on June 22. Glasgow and Edinburgh players will start back on that date if the Scottish Government has moved into its second phase of easing lockdown, with a review planned for June 18.

The paused Six Nations is due to resume in October and conclude on the 31st, with the autumn internationals still slated for November.

Rugby league

A number of contingencies have been discussed to resume the Betfred Super League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Rugby Football League has confirmed a limited number of stadiums will be used when Super League returns.

Super League clubs have worked up three different models to get the season going again, all of which feature an August 16 start date, and a restart group comprising RFL and Super League Europe executives has met this week.

The versions under consideration make room for 22, 24 or 28 rounds of fixtures to be completed, culminating in grand finals in November, December or January.

Golf

We’re delighted to announce plans for the resumption of the 2020 European Tour season.#GolfForGood — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 28, 2020

The PGA tour resumed on Thursday, with the world’s top five players heading a strong field at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth.

The European Tour has announced plans for a six-tournament ‘UK Swing’ behind closed doors, starting on July 22 with the British Masters and continuing through to the UK Championship at the end of August.

The US Open at Winged Foot is listed for September 17-20 but the following week’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits remains shrouded in doubt, with a growing belief that the event will fall if no fans are permitted.

The Evian Championship – which was to be the Ladies’ Professional Golf Association’s first major of the year – has been cancelled. It was scheduled to take place between August 6-9 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Tennis

Tennis looks set to start again on June 23 (John Walton/PA)

Jamie Murray has helped organise a six-day tournament called ‘Schroders Battle of the Brits’ to fill the gap left by the suspension of both the ATP and WTA tours.

Starting on June 23, the draw sees Andy Murray’s first competitive action since November as he joins Kyle Edmund, James Ward and Liam Broady in the Tim Henman Group. British number one Dan Evans is in the Greg Rusedski Group with Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Jay Clarke.

The Lawn Tennis Association will run a ‘British Tour’ of four events from July 3-26.

The ATP has announced its revised calendar, starting on Friday, August 14, with the Citi Open in Washington while the WTA Tour is provisionally scheduled to begin again on Monday, August 3, at the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy.

The US Open will go ahead behind closed doors at Flushing Meadows between August 31 and September 13 while the French Open has been pushed back a week, and is now scheduled to take place from September 27 to October 11.

Formula One

The FIA has approved plans for the campaign to begin at Austria’s Red Bull Ring in Spielberg with successive races on July 5 and 12. Silverstone will host two and others will follow in Hungary, Belgium and Spain before the action heads for Italy in September.

All races are expected to be staged behind closed doors with a minimum number of team personnel at the circuit as part of plans to create as safe an environment as possible for all those taking part.

It has been announced that there will be no races in Azerbaijan, Singapore or Japan as a result of logistical difficulties related to the pandemic but F1 has had plenty of interest from potential new locations and hopes to reach between 15 and 18 grands prix in 2020.

Cycling

?2020 UCI International Road Calendar | Update ?Men’s and Women’s races for the following classes: UCI ProSeries, Class 1, Class 2, UCI Nations’ Cup, Under-23, Junior categories, and criteriums. More info ? https://t.co/bCsP6HG1v2 pic.twitter.com/BT1OhNNFD7 — UCI (@UCI_cycling) May 19, 2020

A revised schedule for the UCI World Tour takes place from August 1, with 25 events planned. The Tour de France will take place with an altered route starting on August 29 and concluding on September 20, while the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana will overlap in October.