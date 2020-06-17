Advertising
The return of the Premier League in pictures
Sheffield United were denied by a goal-line technology failure at Villa Park.
Exactly 100 days since the last Premier League match, the competition resumed following its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sheffield United were denied by a goal-line technology failure at Villa Park, while Manchester City eased to victory over Arsenal.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the league’s return in pictures.
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.