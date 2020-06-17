The return of the Premier League in pictures

Exactly 100 days since the last Premier League match, the competition resumed following its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheffield United were denied by a goal-line technology failure at Villa Park, while Manchester City eased to victory over Arsenal.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the league’s return in pictures.

Goal posts are wiped clean with a disinfectant wipe ahead of the match at Villa Park (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool/PA)

Players warmed up in Black Lives Matter t-shirts (Paul Ellis/NMC Pool/PA)

Players and officials took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after the whistle was blown for kick-off (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool/PA)

‘Black Lives Matter’ replaced player names on the back of the shirts (Carl Recine/NMC Pool/PA)

The big talking point came as Orjan Nyland carried the ball over the line, but Sheffield United were denied by a goal-line technology failure (Paul Ellis/NMC Pool/PA)

Referee Michael Oliver points to his watch to signal the goal-line technology did not give a goal (Carl Recine/NMC Pool/PA)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and Aston Villa boss Dean Smith had to share the spoils (Paul Ellis/NMC Pool/PA)

Arsenal players warm up in front of the Manchester City fan wall at the Etihad Stadium (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA)

All players and officials also took a knee at the Etihad (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA)

A match ball is wiped during the game (Dave Thompson/NMC Pool/PA)

Arsenal had an injury nightmare as first Granit Xhaka (pictured) and then Pablo Mari were forced off (Dave Thompson/NMC Pool/PA)

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling scored the first goal of the Premier League’s restart (Dave Thompson/NMC Pool/PA)

Medical staff have to wear PPE (Laurence Griffiths/NMC/PA)

Arsenal defender David Luiz was sent off on a miserable night for Arsenal (Laurence Griffiths/NMC/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne made it 2-0 (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA)