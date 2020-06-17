Scotland’s T20 international against Australia cancelled due to coronavirus

Scotland’s T20 international against Australia has been cancelled.

The match was due to take place on June 26 at The Grange in Edinburgh but was in doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And the teams have now agreed it will not go ahead because of the costs and logistics involved in staging a one-off fixture in a secure environment.

"We have explored all potential options and concluded that it is no longer possible to play the men’s T20 international against Australia.” ? Fans will automatically receive a refund via our ticketing partner, Ticketline.#FollowScotland ??????? — Cricket Scotland ? (@CricketScotland) June 17, 2020

A Cricket Scotland statement read: “Due to the ongoing restrictions in place for international sport due to Covid-19, Cricket Scotland, together with the ECB and Cricket Australia, has agreed to cancel the men’s T20I against Australia due to be played at The Grange on 26th June.

“Whilst the ECB and Cricket Australia are in joint discussions regarding the rescheduling of Australia’s tour, it has been agreed that a fixture against Scotland will not be possible should the tour take place later in the summer due to the costs and logistics involved in staging a one-off fixture in a secure environment.”

Cricket Scotland CEO Gus Mackay added: “Whilst this is disappointing news for us all in Scotland, we have explored all potential options and concluded that it is no longer possible to play the men’s T20 international against Australia.”

Fans who have bought tickets will automatically receive a refund.