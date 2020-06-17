Sale reach agreement with players and staff over pay cuts to meet new salary cap

Sale Sharks have announced that they have reached agreements with all players and staff over the implementation of pay cuts in line with the Premiership’s new salary cap rules.

Clubs voted unanimously last week to reduce the cap by £1.4million from the 2021/22 season onwards – prompting a threat of strike action from the Rugby Players’ Association.

However Sale, whose squad includes South Africa World Cup winners Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager, say they have struck a deal which will ensure the current squad stays together.

CLUB STATEMENT ? | In response to the announcement that the Premiership Rugby salary cap will be reduced, along with the ongoing discussions between @premrugby clubs and their players, we would like to issue the following statement. ? https://t.co/A31BNP9t76#SharksFamily pic.twitter.com/cnEX5kI1Xz — Sale Sharks? (@SaleSharksRugby) June 17, 2020

The club said in a statement: “In order to navigate through these challenging times, Sale Sharks have had to have some difficult discussions to ensure the future of the club for its supporters, players and staff and we are very pleased to say that all of our players and staff share the club’s vision and ambition of a sustainable future.

“We are delighted to announce that the club has reached agreement with every single player regarding amended terms to their contracts to facilitate this and that our squad will remain together for the next three or four years.

“The club would also like to thank all our non-playing team including commercial, coaching and medical staff, as they also have agreed pay cuts.

Sale Sharks have moved swiftly to sign up their players to new deals (Dave Howarth/PA)

“Every single person at Sale Sharks has accepted a reduction and is contributing to getting Sale Sharks through these difficult times.”

The situation at Sale contrasts sharply with issues elsewhere, with the Premiership this week breaking off contact with the Players’ Association, which had accused the league of showing an “absolute disregard” for players’ interests.