Rory McIlroy hits out at ‘complaining’ European players over ranking controversy

Rory McIlroy has little sympathy for any European players who have decided against travelling to the United States to take part in the PGA Tour’s restart, which is set to continue at the RBC Heritage this week.

McIlroy’s Ryder Cup team-mates Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari are among those to have remained in Europe as professional golf got under way at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas last week.

The resumption of ranking points has created some controversy, with some players unwilling to travel to the States, where two weeks of quarantine are mandated upon entry into the country.

Tommy Fleetwood, left, and Francesco Molinari are still in Europe (Steven Paston/PA)

But McIlroy said: “If I were in their shoes and I was asked to come over to the states and shelter in place or quarantine for two weeks before these tournaments, I would have done that.

“If you really care about your career and care about moving forward, you should be here, I think. Last week was 70 world ranking points for the winner, this week 74.

“And I get there’s different variables and families and stuff involved, but we all have the means to rent a very nice house in a gated community in Florida.

“It’s not a hardship for two weeks to come over and quarantine. My caddie Harry (Diamond) came over and did it. He stayed in our guest house. The two weeks flew by.

“I honestly don’t understand the guys complaining because there is a solution to it. You can come over here and do what needs to be done.”

Rory McIlroy had a day to forget last Sunday (David Davies/PA)

McIlroy had mixed fortunes as professional golf returned after a three-month hiatus because of coronavirus. He entered the final round just three shots off the lead but a four-over 74 on Sunday led to a tie for 32nd place.

It was the third time in four Sundays that he has carded an over-par round when in contention but McIlroy is not too concerned ahead of teeing off at Harbour Town Golf Links at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

He said: “I played OK last week. It was a good gauge to see where I was at and what I needed to practice and what I needed to do going into the next few weeks.

“Obviously disappointing not to shoot a good one on Sunday, but it was fine. I learnt quite a bit from it, and hopefully those lessons I can put into practice this week.

“It’s not like I’ve necessarily shot bad scores on Sundays. I got off to a couple of bad starts in some final groups, but I still was able to come back and shoot scores in the 60s. So, no, I’m not worried about anything.”