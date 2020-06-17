Advertising
Bellerin’s tree pledge and Fury’s final workout – Wednesday’s sporting social
There was also another birthday to celebrate at Liverpool.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 17.
Football
Hector Bellerin pledged to plant 3,000 trees for every Arsenal win between now and the end of the season to help combat carbon emissions issues.
Like father, like son! Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo wished his son, also sporting a trendy haircut, a happy birthday.
Sheffield United gave an insight into post pandemic action with a picture tweeted in the morning of right-back George Baldock wearing a mask.
As did Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.
Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand was trying to get his priorities right before the Premier League returns.
Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell cannot wait for the action to resume.
Another day, another birthday at Liverpool. Having seen boss Jurgen Klopp and forward Mohamed Salah celebrate this week, it was skipper Jordan Henderson’s turn, with James Milner wishing his fellow midfielder well on his 30th.
Paris St Germain forward Neymar was delighted to see the dates of the Champions League announced.
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury brought his lockdown workouts on Instagram Live to an end.
Cricket
England Test skipper Joe Root and paceman Stuart Broad were at the heart of a socially-distanced training session with Nottinghamshire coach Peter Moores at Trent Bridge.
And it seemed Root was getting the better of Broad.
Australia batsman David Warner became a superhero on TikTok.
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had a good day on the golf course.
Tennis
Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray made an appearance on Blue Peter.
