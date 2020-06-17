Bellerin’s tree pledge and Fury’s final workout – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 17.

Football

Hector Bellerin pledged to plant 3,000 trees for every Arsenal win between now and the end of the season to help combat carbon emissions issues.

For every @Arsenal game we win this season I will plant 3,000 trees to help combat the carbon emissions issues we have. Follow the link to learn more on how you can get involved by planting a tree with me @onetreeplanted ?https://t.co/mQSqqGc7R5 pic.twitter.com/d0J9OGa1jO — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 17, 2020

Like father, like son! Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo wished his son, also sporting a trendy haircut, a happy birthday.

Sheffield United gave an insight into post pandemic action with a picture tweeted in the morning of right-back George Baldock wearing a mask.

The new matchday look for United ? pic.twitter.com/AKgsW9BjLE — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 17, 2020

As did Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand was trying to get his priorities right before the Premier League returns.

Buzzing the @premierleague back this evening…. just sorting my Fantasy Football! Who’s going up top… Aguero or Aubameyang? — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 17, 2020

Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell cannot wait for the action to resume.

Summer of football starting tonight ?❤️ — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) June 17, 2020

Another day, another birthday at Liverpool. Having seen boss Jurgen Klopp and forward Mohamed Salah celebrate this week, it was skipper Jordan Henderson’s turn, with James Milner wishing his fellow midfielder well on his 30th.

Paris St Germain forward Neymar was delighted to see the dates of the Champions League announced.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury brought his lockdown workouts on Instagram Live to an end.

Cricket

England Test skipper Joe Root and paceman Stuart Broad were at the heart of a socially-distanced training session with Nottinghamshire coach Peter Moores at Trent Bridge.

And it seemed Root was getting the better of Broad.

Australia batsman David Warner became a superhero on TikTok.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had a good day on the golf course.

Tennis

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray made an appearance on Blue Peter.