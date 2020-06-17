Menu

Ashes winner Tim Bresnan leaves Yorkshire

UK & international sports | Published:

The former England all-rounder has exited his home county for a new opportunity.

Tim Bresnan has played his last game for Yorkshire.

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan has ended his career-long association with home county Yorkshire with immediate effect.

The 35-year-old has been a stalwart at Headingley since his first-class debut in 2003 and went on to represent England on 142 occasions, including 23 Tests.

Bresnan appears set to sign for another county, with Yorkshire announcing he was leaving “to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere”.

After a lot of thought, I informed Martyn Moxon earlier this week that I feel it is the right time for me  to step away as a player from Yorkshire CCC. I’ve made the decision to step away now for 2 reasons. Firstly, so that I can concentrate on the next chapter of my career. I feel fit, have been training hard and feel that I need a fresh challenge and environment as a player so coming to this decision early will make this very clear. I have interests in coaching and media that I’d like to look at in the future but, for now, I still have more to give on the field.  Also, I am conscious that I do not want to block the path of the young all- rounders at Headingley. I benefitted from early exposure at first team level and I feel it is right that they should get this chance if cricket resumes later in the year. At international level, I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in a successful period for the England team. Ashes Wins, a series win in India and a World Cup victory are among my treasured memories. Those that know me understand that as proud as I am to have done this at the highest level, I am about more than that. I am and always will be a proud Yorkshireman and representing the White Rose is something that I have cherished. From my debut at Northampton, to receiving my County Cap in 2006 and to the Championship titles, I can name obvious highlights. The best thing for me though has been the ability as a young player to mix and learn from my heroes, to grow as a person and a player with my mates and to share the private moments after wins with them in the dressing room. As a senior player, I hope that the younger lads saw the pride I had in representing the club and I hope they will pass that same pride on to the next generation. As well as my team mates, I’d like to thank all the coaches and  staff who have helped me at Headingley over the years.  The greatest thank you though is reserved to the Yorkshire public. Thanks for the passion you show towards the team, thanks for expecting high standards and thanks for the support you have always given to me. Cheers, Bres

His existing deal was up at the end of the season but, with the domestic programme on hold until at least August 1 due to the coronavirus shutdown, a clean break has been made.

“I didn’t take this decision lightly but now is the best time to move on. There is still plenty of fire in my belly and I look forward to what the future brings,” said Bresnan.

“I would like to thank Yorkshire for giving me 19 fantastic years and the opportunity when I was younger to kickstart my career.

“Hopefully with me moving aside, the younger players will get their opportunity to kickstart their careers as well. It has given me immense pride to represent the county for the best part of two decades. My Yorkshire cap is one of my proudest possessions.”

Nicknamed ‘Bressie lad’ and a co-host of the club’s recently launched ‘Covers Off’ Podcast, Bresnan is synonymous with Yorkshire, for whom he has harvested the majority of his 557 first-class wickets.

He was a key member of the side that won back-to-back County Championships in 2014 and 2015 but reached the pinnacle as part of England’s Ashes-winning team on the Australia tour of 2010/11.

Martyn Moxon, director of cricket, said: “Everyone at the club has huge respect for Tim for what he has achieved in his career for Yorkshire and England. He has represented the club with huge pride and distinction for 19 years.

“His contribution both on and off the field has been immense and we wish him every success for the future.”

