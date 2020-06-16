Menu

Wise words from Usain Bolt and Katie Taylor’s dream – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Cristiano Ronaldo had some new throwback boots, while Jamie Vardy was looking back at memories from 2016.

Usain Bolt offered kind words on Tuesday

Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 16.

Football

Liverpool midfielder James Milner continued his countdown to the Reds’ Premier League’s return.

Former England striker Jamie Vardy had fond memories of this day in 2016, when he netted in the Three’ Lions victory over Wales at Euro 2016.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was all smiles in training.

?? #MUFC

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is ready for Wednesday’s game with Arsenal.

And so was City team-mate Kyle Walker.

Cristiano Ronaldo has some new throwback boots.

Odion Ighalo was adding style to his 31st birthday.

Cricket

David Warner enjoyed seeing his children able to train together.

Athletics

Usain Bolt shared some words of wisdom.

Love Is The Only Solution ?⚡️

Boxing

Katie Taylor told fans to chase their dreams.

Golf

Ian Poulter enjoyed his competitive return to golf last week.

UK & international sports

