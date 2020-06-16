Advertising
Wise words from Usain Bolt and Katie Taylor’s dream – Tuesday’s sporting social
Cristiano Ronaldo had some new throwback boots, while Jamie Vardy was looking back at memories from 2016.
Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 16.
Football
Liverpool midfielder James Milner continued his countdown to the Reds’ Premier League’s return.
Former England striker Jamie Vardy had fond memories of this day in 2016, when he netted in the Three’ Lions victory over Wales at Euro 2016.
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was all smiles in training.
Advertising
Manchester City midfielder David Silva is ready for Wednesday’s game with Arsenal.
And so was City team-mate Kyle Walker.
Advertising
Cristiano Ronaldo has some new throwback boots.
Odion Ighalo was adding style to his 31st birthday.
Cricket
David Warner enjoyed seeing his children able to train together.
Athletics
Usain Bolt shared some words of wisdom.
Boxing
Katie Taylor told fans to chase their dreams.
Golf
Ian Poulter enjoyed his competitive return to golf last week.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.