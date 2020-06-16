Wise words from Usain Bolt and Katie Taylor’s dream – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 16.

Football

Liverpool midfielder James Milner continued his countdown to the Reds’ Premier League’s return.

Former England striker Jamie Vardy had fond memories of this day in 2016, when he netted in the Three’ Lions victory over Wales at Euro 2016.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was all smiles in training.

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is ready for Wednesday’s game with Arsenal.

And so was City team-mate Kyle Walker.

Matchday -1! Can't wait to be back out there on the pitch in the @premierleague tomorrow ? pic.twitter.com/8z5vEob2Jh — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) June 16, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has some new throwback boots.

Odion Ighalo was adding style to his 31st birthday.

Cricket

David Warner enjoyed seeing his children able to train together.

Athletics

Usain Bolt shared some words of wisdom.

Boxing

Katie Taylor told fans to chase their dreams.

Never underestimate the conviction of a dream in a child. Even then, I knew what I was made for. pic.twitter.com/DGdJGvkfTZ — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) June 16, 2020

Golf

Ian Poulter enjoyed his competitive return to golf last week.