Picture of the day – June 16

The Queen has been synonymous with Royal Ascot success since soon after her accession to the throne in 1952.

She celebrated her first winner just a year later, two months before her Coronation, when Choir Boy took the honours in the Royal Hunt Cup.

Above Suspicion, a maiden in four starts, proved another popular winner as he produced an emphatic performance to take victory in the St James’ Palace Stakes in 1959.

Given her early success, few would have guessed it would take a full 60 years from her debut win to taste victory in the biggest Royal Ascot race of all – the Gold Cup.

No reigning monarch had won the blue riband event until Estimate galloped home in 2013 – and the Queen’s look of evident delight was beamed around the world.