Stuart Broad and James Anderson won’t be fazed by empty grounds – Roddy Estwick

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick believes Stuart Broad and James Anderson will be as dangerous as ever even without England’s home support.

The tourists are in the UK ahead of their three Test series, which will be held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first Test begins in Southampton on July 8 before two more take place at Old Trafford, starting on July 16 and 24 July.

Estwick said: “We can’t nullify the crowd because it’s not there. The 12th man isn’t going to be there (for England) but I don’t think experienced bowlers like Broad and Anderson will be too fazed by the crowd not being there.

“It’s your profession and you deal with what is in front of you. You have to represent your country with pride.

“It’s a different situation but we’ve spent a bit more time as a group together. We have been well looked after, the spirit has been very good.

“We’ve got no complaints with the way things have gone so far. The excuses stop now and we have got to be ready.

“I don’t think motivation is a problem. Getting them up to speed is the most difficult. We were in lockdown for two months but in the last two weeks in Barbados we were able to get some work done. The weather has been kind here to us too.

“You need to go and get some match fitness. Once we can get them match hardened we should be fine.”