Premier League stars readying for return to football – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 15.

Football

Tottenham skipper Harry Kane is ready for action after a long road back from injury.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner was counting down the days until his side’s title charge resumes.

Crystal Palace defender Patrick Van Aanholt had some words for his fans.

Honestly can't explain how blessed we as players are. The week is upon us where we finish what we started and i just want to let everyone know thank you for your role to play in this… ??❤️ — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) June 15, 2020

Everton winger Theo Walcott was celebrating his wedding anniversary.

7 Years!!!! Happy Anniversary to my best friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l15oNUUDBc — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) June 15, 2020

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki shared some good news.

Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels continued his route back to full fitness.

It’s good to be back outside! ?? 9 months post op ? pic.twitter.com/4y2fhJI2d0 — charlie daniels (@chazdaniels13) June 15, 2020

Cricket

England all-rounder Chris Woakes’ lockdown hair required an alice band.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen brought a range of masks out.

Rob Key was on the golf course.

Rugby Union

Worcester Warriors hooker Niall Annett was struggling after his first training session back.

Day 1 back at the club done… easy enough really…. pic.twitter.com/8iefacgvrn — Niall Annett (@NiallAnnett2) June 15, 2020

Swimming

Olympic champion Adam Peaty went for a walk.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton won a family challenge.

Darts

World champion Peter Wright swapped the oche for the kitchen as he looked after his wife following an operation.

So my amazing husband has been making some amazing meals for me to cheer me up as the operation hasn't gone as planned and I have a right side nerve issue now. Not sure if permanent, or temporary, or if a re op is needed. Also my mum made me a coconut tart and 2 cornish pasties. pic.twitter.com/HCcC5n4Buu — Joanne Wright (@jowrighty8) June 15, 2020

Formula One

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was working from home ahead of the 2020 Formula One season. Nice view.

Golf

Daniel Berger was still relishing his second PGA Tour victory of his career after his triumph at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday.