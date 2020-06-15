Menu

Premier League stars readying for return to football – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

England’s top flight will return on Wednesday after more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry Kane will come back from injury when the Premier League returns this week

Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 15.

Football

Tottenham skipper Harry Kane is ready for action after a long road back from injury.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner was counting down the days until his side’s title charge resumes.

How many days left to wait? ? #countdowntokickoff #YNWA

Crystal Palace defender Patrick Van Aanholt had some words for his fans.

Everton winger Theo Walcott was celebrating his wedding anniversary.

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki shared some good news.

Pukki party is getting bigger?

Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels continued his route back to full fitness.

Cricket

England all-rounder Chris Woakes’ lockdown hair required an alice band.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen brought a range of masks out.

Rob Key was on the golf course.

Rugby Union

Worcester Warriors hooker Niall Annett was struggling after his first training session back.

Swimming

Olympic champion Adam Peaty went for a walk.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton won a family challenge.

Darts

World champion Peter Wright swapped the oche for the kitchen as he looked after his wife following an operation.

Formula One

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was working from home ahead of the 2020 Formula One season. Nice view.

Golf

Daniel Berger was still relishing his second PGA Tour victory of his career after his triumph at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday.

UK & international sports

