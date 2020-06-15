Picture of the day – June 15

Nottingham triathlete Ben Dijkstra has quite a lot to live up to as he targets a place in the Great Britain team for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Dijkstra emerged as one of the country’s most promising juniors when he won two gold medals at the 2014 Youth Olympics at the age of just 15.

But now he finds himself jostling for position in the senior squad alongside the all-conquering Brownlee brothers, led by Alistair who will be looking for his third consecutive individual gold medal in Japan.

Dijkstra’s role in winning the World Triathlon Mixed Relay event in his home city last year could prove telling to his chances of getting on the Olympic podium.

Mixed relay will be part of the Games for the first time in Japan – and with the Brownlees once again in the frame, the British line-up is sure to be one of the favourites on the start-line.