Great North Run organisers announce this year’s race is cancelled

The Great North Run in September has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The half marathon was due to take place on September 13, but race organisers announced on Monday that this year’s event would not go ahead.

“We have also looked at holding the Great North Run later in the year. But, as things stand, and even as the situation improves, it isn’t going to be possible to meet these goals with any certainty, and so, with just under three months to go we have concluded that the best course of action is to cancel,” a statement read.

Today we confirm cancellation of the Great North Run and Great Manchester Run. We know this is disappointing but we’re sure everyone will understand why this decision has been made. Thank you for your patience & understanding. Full statement & FAQs here: https://t.co/kxcHOzljuo pic.twitter.com/qZUep5Mb4q — Great Run (@Great_Run) June 15, 2020

“We know how disappointing this is, but we’re sure everyone will understand why this decision has been made. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The Great Manchester Run on September 6 has also been cancelled, with the next edition of the race set for May 23, 2021.