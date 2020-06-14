Doubles for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour as Chelsea hit QPR for seven

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored twice as Chelsea routed QPR 7-1 in a friendly at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder has been out for more than a year after rupturing his Achilles during a friendly at New England Revolution at the end of last season.

Billy Gilmour also scored twice with Mason Mount, Willian and Olivier Giroud netting as Frank Lampard’s side warm up for the Premier League’s return.

The Blues played their second training match of the week today, beating QPR at Stamford Bridge! ? Here's how they got on… ? — Chelsea FC (at ?) (@ChelseaFC) June 14, 2020

N’Golo Kante started having made his comeback to training later than the majority of the squad because of safety fears amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea go to Aston Villa on Sunday as the top flight resumes after being halted by the pandemic in March.

QPR host Barnsley when the Sky Bet Championship makes its comeback on Saturday.