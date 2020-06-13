Rashford backed for award due to charity work – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Marcus Rashford has made plenty of positive headlines during the coronavirus pandemic due to his charity work, helping to feed children missing on school dinners, as well as raising money to support the homeless.

Former England striker Gary Lineker has backed the Manchester United striker to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December.

I don’t get to get to vote for BBC Sports Personality Of The Year but if I did ….@MarcusRashford having reached so many goals this year might just get it. https://t.co/NmVghR1Qkg — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 13, 2020

And Rashford’s efforts also received celebrity acclaim on Saturday, with Coronation Street actor Anthony Cotton tweeting: “Can’t argue with facts. @MarcusRashford is everything a footballer should be. Bravo.”

While former Westlife singer Brian McFadden said on Twitter: “Finally! A Role model from the young generation who is worth idolising. Such an impressive young man. @MarcusRashford.”

United are set to return to Premier League action next Friday against Tottenham and it will be the first time January signing Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba could line up together in midfield. Many have questioned if they can play together, but former United captain Gary Neville is confident it will not be an issue.

I don’t understand the sentiment of “ How do Pogba and Fernandes “ fit together . They won’t be in a 2 sitting! With more fluid systems today than 20 years ago it should be simple. We’ve just watched De Bruyne and David Silva play together for 3 years in a MDF 3. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 13, 2020

Arsenal have donated 250 laptops to schoolchildren to help combat digital exclusion for vulnerable youngsters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea midfielder Willian counted down the top 10 goals of his career, picking a stunning solo goal for Shakhtar Donetsk as his favourite.

Cricket

Boxing

Tennis

Golf

