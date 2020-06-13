Picture of the day – June 13

Andy Murray went into the 2011 Aegon Championships with high hopes of claiming a second title and using it as a springboard to an elusive first grand slam triumph at Wimbledon.

Murray, the 2009 champion, was having an encouraging year, making the final of the Australian Open and the last four at Roland Garros for the first time.

At Queen’s Club Murray came through a tough draw, beating Xavier Malisse and Janko Tipsarevic, and after receiving a quarter-final walkover against Marin Cilic, thumped Andy Roddick in the semi-finals for the loss of just four games.

Murray initially struggled to find his feet in the final against tricky Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, dropping the first set before storming back to win what was his first title of the year.

His triumph raised hopes of that elusive Wimbledon crown, but he was destined to fall short again when he lost in the last four against Rafael Nadal despite taking the first set.