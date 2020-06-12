Surrey hand Vikram Solanki the reins

Former England batsman Vikram Solanki has been named as Surrey’s next head coach.

Solanki, who played 51 one-day internationals and three Twenty20s for his country, has been part of the Brown Caps’ backroom staff since retiring as a player in 2016.

He replaces Australian Michael Di Venuto, who was in the last year of his contract and saw his time at the Kia Oval come to an early end following the suspension of the season.

Solanki, who will start by overseeing whatever fixtures are possible over the remainder of the summer, brings a wide range of experience to the role, having also worked as an assistant coach to the likes of Gary Kirsten in the Indian Premier League and Tom Moody in Dubai’s T10 competition.

In an administrative capacity Solanki has worked widely representing players, acting as both chairman and interim chief executive of the Professional Cricketers’ Association and now as president of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations.

Solanki in his playing days for England (Chris Young/PA)

“I am now really excited to be taking over as head coach,” said Solanki. “We have a very talented group of players at Surrey CCC and will be looking to compete in all formats – both in any competitions that are able to be staged this summer and in the future – both in any competitions that are able to be staged this summer and in the future.

Director of cricket Alec Stewart said: “After recently having to make a tough decision on Michael Di Venuto, I’m very fortunate to have been able to appoint someone who knows our setup and players inside out – but has also broadened his coaching experience around the world in recent years.

“I have total confidence and faith that Vikram will step up to this new role and its associated challenges and responsibilities.”