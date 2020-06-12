Garden badminton, lionhearts, masks and lockdown hair – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Goodwill

English Football League clubs will show their continued support for NHS key workers next weekend.

Players from across the three divisions will wear shirts featuring an ‘NHS Rainbow – Thank You’ emblem and a period of applause will take place prior to all matches from June 18-21.

EFL chairman Rick Parry said: “As all eyes turn to the return of football on the pitch, it is important that the League pays fitting tribute to the thousands of NHS key workers that continue to work on the frontline, supporting the country throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

Clubs will come together next weekend to recognise the brave efforts of our NHS key workers who have continued to support our wider communities throughout the Coronavirus pandemic. ⬇️?#CityAsOne https://t.co/GoMPOfrXoy pic.twitter.com/HR7AfBbD3t — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) June 12, 2020

“We know that many fans of EFL clubs are also NHS key workers and we’re proud of the commitment they, and our clubs, have shown to help the service over the past few months.

“By coming together across all remaining fixtures taking place, we hope we are able to show our gratitude and appreciation for their continued work and I’d like to ask all fans to join us in doing so.”

The Football Association is looking for ’23 Lionhearts’ made up of people who have helped the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The public will nominate worthy individuals and a panel including Gareth Southgate and Phil Neville will then select the 23 people who will have their stories told across England’s media channels.

This summer, it’s our turn to celebrate you.An England team like no other. A squad of #Lionhearts. Posted by England football team on Friday, June 12, 2020

Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard is selling his own face masks, with all proceeds going to the NHS.

Really pleased that we can do this. The new Jlingz mask to help keep you all safe with new guidelines coming in. Best part all proceeds will be going to the NHS to help with their amazing ongoing work. Stay safe out there! https://t.co/XUrpeu3CZo pic.twitter.com/pIeGBspxjT — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 12, 2020

Football

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo had a message for his club’s fans.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was cutting no corners.

Michael Antonio and his West Ham team-mates seemed to have aged during lockdown.

Buzzing to get back playing next Saturday, all gonna be looking a little older and wiser ?????????? #COYI pic.twitter.com/Gl31CFx4AT — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) June 12, 2020

Badminton

Badminton players Lauren Smith and Marcus Ellis were practising in the back garden of their house in Milton Keynes.

(David Davies/PA)

Cricket

England seamer Stuart Broad had a round of golf with his dad.

Socially distanced ? with Dad. The Brabazon @TheBelfryHotel is in outrageously good condition. Just an iconic course, I love it. Oh, & I love beating Dad…. ??️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Y5hfRfAMK6 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 12, 2020

Cycling

On the one-year anniversary of his career-threatening accident, Chris Froome was setting his sights on another Tour de France win.

One year on from the biggest challenge of my career. I’m ready for what’s next ? @LeTour number 5? pic.twitter.com/AJMsw9Tqgs — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) June 12, 2020

Boxing

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury paid tribute to Muhammad Ali.

This pic in honour of the great @MuhammadAli pic taken over 50 years apart. Greatnesses comes from within. #iconic #greatest pic.twitter.com/YKI4lIXtoj — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 12, 2020

IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington faces up to a tough opponent – his lockdown hair!

This lockdown(no barbers open), plus the usage of a ‘new’ shampoo has sent my hair west… I look like I should be in a emo indie rock band…?? GET ME THE SCISSORS ✂️ ?.. #lockdown #haircut #sos pic.twitter.com/3sgyjTb2kc — Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) June 12, 2020

Anthony Yarde, whose father and grandmother died within days of each other from coronavirus, has been letting out some frustration on the punching bag.

Finally letting out some emotion and aggression ?? (yes I was talking to the bag ?)#LIONSINTHECAMP ? pic.twitter.com/mdLSSNNgw8 — Anthony Yarde (@thebeastyarde) June 12, 2020

Ricky Hatton was working hard and gave his thoughts on the Fury-Joshua news.

Rugby League

Former dual-code England international Sam Burgess brought out a clothing range with the help of his brothers.

Boxing

World number one Michael Van Gerwen had a warning for his rivals.

Back-to-back Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price is relishing a return to action.