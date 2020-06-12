Advertising
Garden badminton, lionhearts, masks and lockdown hair – Friday’s sporting social
Boxers were busy on their social media channels.
Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 12.
Goodwill
English Football League clubs will show their continued support for NHS key workers next weekend.
Players from across the three divisions will wear shirts featuring an ‘NHS Rainbow – Thank You’ emblem and a period of applause will take place prior to all matches from June 18-21.
EFL chairman Rick Parry said: “As all eyes turn to the return of football on the pitch, it is important that the League pays fitting tribute to the thousands of NHS key workers that continue to work on the frontline, supporting the country throughout the Covid-19 crisis.
“We know that many fans of EFL clubs are also NHS key workers and we’re proud of the commitment they, and our clubs, have shown to help the service over the past few months.
“By coming together across all remaining fixtures taking place, we hope we are able to show our gratitude and appreciation for their continued work and I’d like to ask all fans to join us in doing so.”
The Football Association is looking for ’23 Lionhearts’ made up of people who have helped the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.
The public will nominate worthy individuals and a panel including Gareth Southgate and Phil Neville will then select the 23 people who will have their stories told across England’s media channels.
Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard is selling his own face masks, with all proceeds going to the NHS.
Football
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo had a message for his club’s fans.
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was cutting no corners.
Michael Antonio and his West Ham team-mates seemed to have aged during lockdown.
Badminton
Badminton players Lauren Smith and Marcus Ellis were practising in the back garden of their house in Milton Keynes.
Cricket
England seamer Stuart Broad had a round of golf with his dad.
Cycling
On the one-year anniversary of his career-threatening accident, Chris Froome was setting his sights on another Tour de France win.
Boxing
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury paid tribute to Muhammad Ali.
IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington faces up to a tough opponent – his lockdown hair!
Anthony Yarde, whose father and grandmother died within days of each other from coronavirus, has been letting out some frustration on the punching bag.
Ricky Hatton was working hard and gave his thoughts on the Fury-Joshua news.
Rugby League
Former dual-code England international Sam Burgess brought out a clothing range with the help of his brothers.
Boxing
World number one Michael Van Gerwen had a warning for his rivals.
Back-to-back Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price is relishing a return to action.
