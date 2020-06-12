Andy Murray to return at Battle of the Brits

Andy Murray’s return to competitive tennis will see him take on Kyle Edmund in the group stage of the Battle of the Brits tournament.

The all-British event, hosted by Jamie Murray, takes place behind closed doors at the National Tennis Centre from June 23-28 and runs with two round-robin groups before a knockout semi-final and final.

Andy Murray, who has not played since the Davis Cup in November due to a bruised bone, was hoping to have been back on tour in April following his injury but the calendar has been wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-time grand slam champion will also play James Ward and Liam Broady in the Tim Henman Group.

British number one Dan Evans is in the Greg Rusedski Group with Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Jay Clarke.

Doubles specialist Jamie Murray is paired with Davis Cup team-mate Neal Skupski and will face Evans and Lloyd Glasspool, and Liam Broady and Norrie.

In the other doubles group, Edmund and Draper go head-to-head with Dom Inglot and Clarke, and Joe Salisbury and Jonny O’Mara.

The tournament, supported by the Lawn Tennis Association, kicks off a run of events at the National Tennis Centre, allowing the country’s top players to play competitive tennis ahead of the expected main tour resumption in August.