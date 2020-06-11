Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Thursday, June 11

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0700 – Rugby league clubs were asked to consider the removal of scrums when the 2020 season resumes after the coronavirus pandemic. Medical experts believe players would be at far less risk of contracting or spreading Covid-19 without the set-piece for the remainder of the campaign, subject to further guidance from Public Health England.

The RFL’s Laws Committee has agreed to recommend a number of changes to introduce for the resumption of the 2020 season, at all levels of the game in this country, largely to make the sport safer in the current public health situation. More: https://t.co/lu9byxxeuc pic.twitter.com/4HSvf3qAOH — Rugby Football League (at ?) (@TheRFL) June 11, 2020

0737 – Two qualifying tournaments for the 2023 Cricket World Cup have been postponed due to the ongoing crisis, the International Cricket Council confirmed. The men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 series nine and the second edition of the World Cup Challenge League B have been called off.

1015 – The start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been pushed back 24 hours to help athletes recover from the rearranged World Championships. The Birmingham Games will now begin on July 28 and finish a day later on August 8, also ensuring the opening ceremony does not clash with the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s European Championship semi-finals.

1151 – MotoGP is set to return on July 19 in Spain at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto and the 2020 season run through until December, with a maximum of 17 events.

1300 – The Football Association announced that Dele Alli must serve a one-match ban and pay a £50,000 fine after making a social media post in February which mocked the coronavirus outbreak.

1357 – Premier League clubs have unanimously approved return to play protocols and a matchday operations plan ahead of the competition’s scheduled restart next week. The protocols cover every aspect of on-pitch conduct and operations within stadia, with a strictly limited number of personnel permitted inside and outside the venue.

1423 – Sri Lanka confirmed their white-ball series against India was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Three one-day internationals and three T20 matches were due to take place later this month.