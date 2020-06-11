Jono Lance’s move to Edinburgh off after he failed to secure a work permit

Former Worcester stand-off Jono Lance will not be joining Edinburgh.

The Guinness PRO14 club announced the Australian’s signing on May 1 but the 29-year-old has not secured a work permit.

A statement read: “​Edinburgh Rugby can confirm that the signing of stand-off Jono Lance will not be going ahead.

“Lance was due to join the squad next month, subject to obtaining the right to work in UK – and the signing was initially communicated in May. However, the player has been unable to obtain a UK visa.

“The club wishes Jono all the best in his future ambitions and thanks him for his professionalism during this period of uncertainty regarding his signing with the club.”

Reports in Australia earlier claimed Super Rugby side Western Force were poised to sign the fly-half.

Lance joined Worcester in late 2017 and made 30 appearances including 13 in the 2019-20 season.