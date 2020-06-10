Question marks hang over T20 World Cup

The fate of October’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia continues to hang in the balance after the International Cricket Council deferred a decision on the competition.

Many within the sport believe it is almost inconceivable that the tournament will go ahead on schedule, with 16 nations set to take part and a variety of different lockdown requirements and travel orders to consider.

But the ICC board has been reluctant to make a final decision and at the most recent teleconference of its board settled for continuing to “explore a number of contingency plans”.

Chief executive Manu Sawhney said: “The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision for the whole sport.

“The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that.

“We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well informed decision.”