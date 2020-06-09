When and where does the action resume?

Administrators across the sporting world have been working to plot a course out of the coronavirus shutdown.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what sports fans can expect to see in the coming weeks and months.

Football

The Premier League will restart on June 17 resumption with a view to completing the remaining 92 matches of the 2019-20 season.

The first matches back will be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, which would complete the 29th round of fixtures. A full set of fixtures would then take place across the weekend of June 19-21.

All games are due to be behind closed doors and televised by Sky, BT, the BBC and Amazon, thanks to a new broadcast agreement.

A handful of matches could be played at neutral venues with a decision on the Merseyside derby on June 21 – where Liverpool could win the title at Everton – yet to be made.

The FA Cup quarter-finals have been rearranged for the weekend of June 27-28, with the semi-finals on July 17-18 and the Wembley final set for August 1.

The Sky Bet Championship will return on June 20 but Leagues One and Two ended their season early, like Scottish football – although both divisions will hold the play-offs.

Cricket

The Ageas Bowl is poised to host England in July (PA)

England’s three-Test series against the West Indies will go ahead next month subject to government clearance.

The behind-closed doors games will take place at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl on July 8, followed by two Tests at Old Trafford beginning on July 16 and July 24.

The West Indies team arrived in England on Tuesday and will be based at Old Trafford for quarantine and training.

Plans have been drawn up to create ‘bio-secure’ environments around each Test, with the venues identified as the safest for hosting because of their on-site hotels.

The county season has been pushed back to August 1 at the earliest with various options for a shortened season, including regionalised competitions in red and white ball cricket, under consideration.

Rugby Union



The Gallagher Premiership is due to return in August. (Steven Paston/PA)

The Gallagher Premiership hopes to resume the 2019-20 season on August 15.

There have been no matches played since March but clubs have been cleared to start non-contact training.

The Professional Game Board announced that clubs would need to provide a written declaration to Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Football Union that a number of key criteria have been met.

Stage one protocols allow for individuals or small groups to train in the same facility, while adhering to social distancing rules at all times.

When Premiership action does resume, the competition will adopt the rule changes recommended by World Rugby to lower the risk of viral transmission.

The paused Six Nations is due to resume in October and conclude on the 31st, with the autumn internationals still slated for November.

Rugby league

A number of contingencies have been discussed to resume the Betfred Super League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Rugby Football League has confirmed a limited number of stadiums will be used when Super League returns.

Proposals have been drawn up for the league to restart in August behind closed doors.

Super League clubs have worked up three different models to get the season going again, all of which feature an August 16 start date.

The versions make room for 22, 24 or 28 rounds of fixtures to be completed, culminating in grand finals in November, December or January.

Golf

We’re delighted to announce plans for the resumption of the 2020 European Tour season.#GolfForGood — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 28, 2020

The PGA tour is preparing to end its three-month hiatus on Thursday with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

The European Tour has announced plans for a six-tournament ‘UK Swing’ behind closed doors, starting on July 22 with the British Masters and continuing through to the UK Championship at the end of August.

The US Open at Winged Foot is listed for September 17-20 but the following week’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits remains shrouded in doubt.

The Evian Championship – which was to be the Ladies’ Professional Golf Association’s first major of the year – has been cancelled. It was scheduled to take place between August 6-9 t the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Tennis

Tennis looks set to start again on June 23 (John Walton/PA)

Jamie Murray has helped organise a six-day tournament called ‘Schroders Battle of the Brits’ to fill the gap left by the suspension of the both the ATP and PTA tours.

Starting on June 23 and featuring Murray’s brother Andy as the headline attraction alongside the likes of Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans, the event will crown singles and doubles champions and be streamed via Amazon Prime as a charitable venture in aid of the NHS.

The Lawn Tennis Association will run a ‘British Tour’ of four events from July 3-26 and organisers at Roland Garros hold out hope of the French Open taking place in front of some form of live crowd between September 20 and October 4.

The US Open is scheduled to start on August 31 in New York.

Formula One

The FIA has approved plans for the campaign to begin at Austria’s Red Bull Ring in Spielberg with successive races on July 5 and 12. Silverstone will host two and others will follow in Hungary, Belgium and Spain before the action heads for Italy in September.

All races are expected to be staged behind closed doors with a minimum number of team personnel at the circuit as part of plans to create as safe an environment as possible for all those taking part.

Eight races is the minimum number required to determine a world champion under the sport’s regulations, but F1’s owners Liberty Media hope this is just the beginning as it looks to announce further races in Asia and the Americas, with the goal of staging up to 18 grands prix this year.

Cycling

?2020 UCI International Road Calendar | Update ?Men’s and Women’s races for the following classes: UCI ProSeries, Class 1, Class 2, UCI Nations’ Cup, Under-23, Junior categories, and criteriums. More info ? https://t.co/bCsP6HG1v2 pic.twitter.com/BT1OhNNFD7 — UCI (@UCI_cycling) May 19, 2020

A revised schedule for the UCI World Tour takes place from August 1, with 25 events planned. The Tour de France will take place with an altered route starting on August 29 and concluding on September 20, while the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana will overlap in October.