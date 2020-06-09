West Indies en route to series with a difference

The West Indies cricket team has departed for a three-Test tour of England after every member tested negative for Covid-19.

Players and coaching staff were collected from their respective islands ahead of a flight to Manchester, which is due to arrive on Tuesday morning.

The touring party will be tested for coronavirus again upon arrival ahead of the seven-week tour where they will “live, train and play in a bio-secure environment”, West Indies Cricket said in a statement.

#ENGvWI WI history in the making.✈ WI depart for Sandals Tour of England.?? Good luck boys. ?? #MenInMaroon Read more⬇️https://bit.ly/2Yd9qw9 Posted by Windies Cricket on Monday, June 8, 2020

This means movement around venues will be restricted, with reserve players on hand as the squad prepares for the series.

The first Test will take place in Southampton from July 8 before, in a departure from customary style, two Tests are played at the one venue – Old Trafford.

Captain Jason Holder told the West Indies Cricket website: “This is a huge step forward in cricket and in sports in general as we travel over to England for this series.

“A lot has gone into the preparations for what will be a new phase in the game.

“I’m happy for the support and well-wishes we have been receiving from our loyal and dedicated fans once it was confirmed the tour would go-ahead. This has been a source of great inspiration.”