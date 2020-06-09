Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Tuesday, June 9

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Tuesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

1300 – The English Football League announced that clubs had voted for promotion, relegation, play-offs and the use of an unweighted points-per-game system to decide the final table if a league is curtailed.

Wales' very own @ElfynEvans hopes to see us all on the stages in the near future ? Hear from the @TGR_WRC team driver. Stay safe everyone ❤#WRGB #WRC pic.twitter.com/MqCF4A8f8D — Wales Rally GB (@WalesRallyGB) June 9, 2020

1304 – The Wales Rally GB, the penultimate leg of the World Rally Championship season that was set to go ahead from October 29 to November 1, was cancelled.

1336 – The Evian Championship – the Ladies’ Professional Golf Association’s first major championship of the season set to take place between August 6-9 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France – was cancelled.

READ | EFL Statement – League One opts to curtail The final standings. Paul Warne's Millers finish second and are promoted to @SkyBetChamp ?#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud https://t.co/DziQbsFqZu pic.twitter.com/RnwXuBWVrm — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) June 9, 2020

1402 – The International Cricket Council announced that Test teams would be allowed to substitute players displaying Covid-19 symptoms. Players will also no longer be allowed to use saliva to shine a ball and the need for neutral umpires will temporarily be removed.

1500 – League Two clubs voted by an overwhelming majority to formally end the season, meaning promotion for Swindon, Crewe and Plymouth.

1600 – League One clubs followed suit, meaning Coventry and Rotherham secured promotion to the Championship, Wycombe, Oxford, Portsmouth and Fleetwood contested the play-offs and Tranmere, Southend and Bolton were relegated.