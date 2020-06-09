Advertising
Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Tuesday, June 9
There were major developments in the English Football League and changes in cricket.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Tuesday.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.
1300 – The English Football League announced that clubs had voted for promotion, relegation, play-offs and the use of an unweighted points-per-game system to decide the final table if a league is curtailed.
1304 – The Wales Rally GB, the penultimate leg of the World Rally Championship season that was set to go ahead from October 29 to November 1, was cancelled.
1336 – The Evian Championship – the Ladies’ Professional Golf Association’s first major championship of the season set to take place between August 6-9 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France – was cancelled.
1402 – The International Cricket Council announced that Test teams would be allowed to substitute players displaying Covid-19 symptoms. Players will also no longer be allowed to use saliva to shine a ball and the need for neutral umpires will temporarily be removed.
1500 – League Two clubs voted by an overwhelming majority to formally end the season, meaning promotion for Swindon, Crewe and Plymouth.
1600 – League One clubs followed suit, meaning Coventry and Rotherham secured promotion to the Championship, Wycombe, Oxford, Portsmouth and Fleetwood contested the play-offs and Tranmere, Southend and Bolton were relegated.
