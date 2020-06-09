Evian Championship cancelled over coronavirus safety concerns

The 2020 Evian Championship – the Ladies’ Professional Golf Association’s first major championship of the season – has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was scheduled to take place between August 6-9 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France but organisers admitted defeat after being unable to ensure safety protocols could be carried out for players arriving from around the world.

The golfing calendar – both men’s and women’s – has been decimated by the global health crisis, although the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas is set to take place this week behind closed doors on the PGA Tour.

A statement on the official tournament website read: “Due to the situation brought about by the Covid-19 world health crisis, The Evian Championship’s organising committee announce that the 2020 tournament cannot be held this year.

“The ongoing uncertainty concerning the opening of borders poses a major risk to the organisation of a competition, to welcome 120 players from around the world.

“The LPGA and The Evian Championship’s organising committee have to recognise that the conditions for a safe event that lives up to the expectations of the public, players, organisers and their partners are not in place.”

Due to ongoing travel/border restrictions and government quarantine requirements as part of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LPGA Tour and The Evian Championship announced today that the tournament will not take place in 2020, but will return to the LPGA Tour schedule in 2021. MORE ⬇️ — LPGA (@LPGA) June 9, 2020

Advertising

Franck Riboud, chairman of The Evian Championship, added: “We have waited for as long as organisational issues allow to make this decision with the LPGA. But unfortunately it was unavoidable in view of the situation with regards to worldwide travel restrictions.

“Our top priority is of course to ensure everyone stays healthy and safe. All of our teams are very affected by the forced cancellation of our Major, but we must not lose sight of what matters most.

“We are already committed to the next edition in 2021 to fully rediscover the values and the spirit of a family celebration, the conviviality and emotions that have made our Major unique for more than 25 years.”