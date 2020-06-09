Broad takes on Root and Milner mocks Henderson – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 9.

Football

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who is set to lift their first Premier League title, is looking forward to more success nine years to the day since he joined the club.

Nine incredible years. Looking forward to what’s to come ?? #YNWA https://t.co/ItQpo3gtKV — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 9, 2020

His team-mate James Milner had a slightly different take on Henderson’s arrival at Anfield.

Cristiano Ronaldo was reliving skippering Portugal to glory in the inaugural Nations League a year ago today.

Advertising

Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas was enjoying the weather.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek was raring to go.

Advertising

Derby midfielder Wayne Rooney continued his preparations for a return to action.

Formula One

World champion Lewis Hamilton hopes people will remain safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Good morning world.Let’s pray for a great day today. Everybody, stay safe ? pic.twitter.com/8m0rSNO8Bl — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 9, 2020

Boxing

It was workout time again for world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Cricket

Stuart Broad enjoyed the opportunity to bowl at his England Test captain Joe Root in training at Trent Bridge.

TikTok king David Warner has started analysing other people’s dance moves.

Kevin Pietersen is keeping himself busy with a variety of sports, hopping from the bike to the course.

Pietersen’s former England team-mate Tim Bresnan has used his time away from cricket wisely.

Golf

Pietersen had been in the saddle alongside golfer Lee Westwood, who was feeling the pace.

Why did I just agree to that ! @KP24 ?Can we do a nice flat 20 minute ride next time? @wattbike @GoZwift pic.twitter.com/VYFu74a05l — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) June 9, 2020

Darts

World number one Michael van Gerwen was keeping in touch with his adoring fans.