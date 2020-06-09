Advertising
Broad takes on Root and Milner mocks Henderson – Tuesday’s sporting social
Lee Westwood also took on Kevin Pietersen on the exercise bike.
Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 9.
Football
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who is set to lift their first Premier League title, is looking forward to more success nine years to the day since he joined the club.
His team-mate James Milner had a slightly different take on Henderson’s arrival at Anfield.
Cristiano Ronaldo was reliving skippering Portugal to glory in the inaugural Nations League a year ago today.
Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas was enjoying the weather.
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek was raring to go.
Derby midfielder Wayne Rooney continued his preparations for a return to action.
Formula One
World champion Lewis Hamilton hopes people will remain safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Boxing
It was workout time again for world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.
Cricket
Stuart Broad enjoyed the opportunity to bowl at his England Test captain Joe Root in training at Trent Bridge.
TikTok king David Warner has started analysing other people’s dance moves.
Kevin Pietersen is keeping himself busy with a variety of sports, hopping from the bike to the course.
Pietersen’s former England team-mate Tim Bresnan has used his time away from cricket wisely.
Golf
Pietersen had been in the saddle alongside golfer Lee Westwood, who was feeling the pace.
Darts
World number one Michael van Gerwen was keeping in touch with his adoring fans.
