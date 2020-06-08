Advertising
Ronaldo works out and Warner’s TikTok showreel – Monday’s sporting social
McLaren’s Lando Norris was thrilled to be back behind the wheel.
Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 8.
Football
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo does not skip leg day.
Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul was familiarising himself with his surroundings at Carrow Road.
A landmark day for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly.
Advertising
Meanwhile his team-mate Bruno Fernandes was impressing Juan Mata with his skills.
Cricket
Advertising
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen showed everyone the type of bike NHS workers will receive following money raised from ‘The Race’ on Sunday night, when four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome chased down a whole host of sports stars and celebrities to secure victory.
Not satisfied with just one David Warner TikTok a day, here is the Australia batsman’s greatest hits in one video.
Formula One
McLaren’s Lando Norris was thrilled to be back behind the wheel.
Athletics
Team GB sprinter Adam Gemili was feeling positive.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.