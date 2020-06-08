Fans to return to NZ stadiums after country cleared of coronavirus

Fans will be allowed to return to sports stadiums in New Zealand after the country eradicated the coronavirus.

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern said the country would move to Level 1 restrictions from midnight after no new cases of Covid-19 were recorded for 17 days.

It means all restrictions on mass gatherings will be lifted ahead of the beginning of the Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament this weekend.

SUPER RUGBY IS BACK! First game vs @ChiefsRugby on the June 13th ?#WhereExcitementHappens pic.twitter.com/cmOWYMNqMT — Pulse Energy Highlanders (@Highlanders) May 11, 2020

The 2020 Super Rugby season – comprising teams from Argentina, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa – was postponed in March due to the pandemic.

New Zealand and Australia have announced plans for country-wide Super Rugby tournaments, with the New Zealand version opening with a clash between the Highlanders and Chiefs on Saturday evening in Dunedin.