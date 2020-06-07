Menu

Positive coronavirus test keeps Mikaela Mayer out of Las Vegas event

UK & international sports | Published:

The Olympian was meant to face Helen Joseph on Tuesday.

Mikaela Mayer will not be able to fight

American boxer Mikaela Mayer has been forced to pull out of a bout in Las Vegas on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mayer, who represented the United States at the 2016 Olympics, was due to fight Helen Joseph on the undercard of a super-featherweight fight between Shakur Stevenson and Felix Caraballo.

I am heartbroken to report that I will no longer be fighting on Tuesday’s Top Rank card due to a positive result in my COVID-19 test yesterday. It came as a complete surprise. I am currently asymptomatic and am quarantining at an off-site location per recommended guidelines. The rest of my team tested negative and they are all in good health. I was really looking forward to bringing back boxing for all of you and I’m disappointed for myself, my team, my supporters and for my opponent, Helen Joseph, who worked just as hard to be here this week and put on a show for everyone. After two hard back-to-back camps, not being able to step in to the ring both times, you can imagine how disappointed I am. However, these protocols were put into place for a reason and it's more important to care about the health and well being of my team and the people at this event. So I am complying with the rules set forth by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and Top Rank to keep everyone safe. I will just have to take a quick break but I will be in the ring soon. I appreciate all the love and support. Please tune in to ESPN on Tuesday night and support the card and all of the fighters. Boxing is back and I'll be back.?? #boxing

Mayer wrote on her Instagram account: “I am heartbroken to report that I will no longer be fighting on Tuesday’s Top Rank card due to a positive result in my COVID-19 test yesterday.

“It came as a complete surprise. I am currently asymptomatic and am quarantining at an off-site location per recommended guidelines.”

The event is scheduled to go ahead as planned at the MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, without members of the public or media.

