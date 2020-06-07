George Russell secures another Virtual Grand Prix victory

George Russell continued his run of Virtual Grand Prix victories as he triumphed over the Baku City Circuit on Sunday.

The Williams driver, who had already won the Spanish and Monaco virtual races, converted pole position into victory by three seconds over his closest rival Alex Albon.

Looking for when that winning feeling gets old… buuuuut it never does ?? Made me sweat for that one Albono – nice one! pic.twitter.com/3LD6pB3CwA — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) June 7, 2020

Esteban Gutierrez kept out of trouble to claim third spot ahead of young Briton Lando Norris, who shrugged off recent technical glitches to finish fourth, his best place of the season.

Former series leader Charles Leclerc endured a disastrous day, involved in a pile-up at the first corner which dropped him down the order and saw him eventually limp home in 14th place.

The final race of the Virtual season takes place on the Montreal circuit next Sunday, where another strong performance from Russell will claim him the title.