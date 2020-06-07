Menu

France prop Jefferson Poirot retires from international rugby

UK & international sports | Published:

“Les Bleus, it’s the Holy Grail. I can’t go and play for them and just take my cap and my bonus,” said the prop.

Wales v France â 2019 Rugby World Cup â Quarter Final â Oita Stadium

Former France captain Jefferson Poirot has announced his retirement from international rugby citing motivational issues.

The 27-year-old said he made the decision “in a fraction of a second” following France’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Wales last year, although went on to appear in this year’s Six Nations.

Poirot, who won 36 caps for his country, told L’Equipe: “I feel my motivation is not at its maximum.

C'est l’heure pour moi de vous faire part de la décision difficile, que j’ai prise il y a quelques mois. Celle de prendre du recul vis à vis de ce graal qu’est l’Équipe de France, cette équipe merveilleuse qui fait tant rêver, qui est si dure à atteindre mais qui est, aussi, parfois éprouvante. Comme pour beaucoup de joueurs ayant eu la chance de la côtoyer, elle m’a constamment remplie de joie. Après 5 saisons à m’y investir, à participer à cette course contre la montre, j’ai décidé de prendre du recul, pour me consacrer pleinement à d’autres objectifs personnels. Cette décision me permettra de ne plus avoir la sensation d’être, à 50%, sur tous les fronts, et de me recentrer sur un objectif à 100%. L’objectif qui m’obsède de plus en plus de gagner des titres en club, de passer un cap dans ma carrière de joueur, et d’être un Papa à temps complet. Ceux qui ne me connaissent pas seront surpris, peut-être déçus, ceux qui me connaissent pourront comprendre. Mes proches me soutiennent, et cette décision a été murement réfléchie, en aucun cas elle n’est un coup de tête : c’est pour moi la bonne décision. L'homme debout, le père de famille, c’est celui qui prend les bonnes décisions, au bon moment, pour être le plus grand possible. Je souhaite remercier entraineurs, joueurs, bénévoles, dirigeants que j’ai eus l’honneur de croiser ces 5 dernières années en bleu, remercier l’ensemble des acteurs français de la coupe du monde 2019. Point culminant de ma carrière internationale, elle restera à vie gravée en moi. Je souhaite bonne chance à l’Équipe de France pour la suite, je suis persuadé que cette équipe a un avenir radieux. Cette génération exceptionnelle, les moyens mis en place par la fédération et l’encadrement sportif, c’est « la génération France 2023 » ! Je lui souhaite d’être la première Championne du Monde. Le rugby français le mérite, et je suis content d’avoir pu participer, humblement, à toutes les étapes qui lui permettront d’atteindre, je l’espère, ce magnifique objectif. Désormais cantonné au statut de supporter du XV de France, je vous aime ! ?⚪❤ A bientôt. Jeff Poirot

“I always promised myself I would be at 100 per cent when playing for France, to not lie.

“Les Bleus, it’s the Holy Grail. I can’t go and play for them and just take my cap and my bonus.”

Poirot was called up for the French squad for the first time for the 2016 Six Nations, and captained the team against Tonga in last year’s World Cup group stages.

However, the Bordeaux-Begles prop only started in one of his country’s four matches in this year’s aborted Six Nations Championships, against Scotland in March.

