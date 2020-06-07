France prop Jefferson Poirot retires from international rugby

Former France captain Jefferson Poirot has announced his retirement from international rugby citing motivational issues.

The 27-year-old said he made the decision “in a fraction of a second” following France’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Wales last year, although went on to appear in this year’s Six Nations.

Poirot, who won 36 caps for his country, told L’Equipe: “I feel my motivation is not at its maximum.

“I always promised myself I would be at 100 per cent when playing for France, to not lie.

“Les Bleus, it’s the Holy Grail. I can’t go and play for them and just take my cap and my bonus.”

Poirot was called up for the French squad for the first time for the 2016 Six Nations, and captained the team against Tonga in last year’s World Cup group stages.

However, the Bordeaux-Begles prop only started in one of his country’s four matches in this year’s aborted Six Nations Championships, against Scotland in March.