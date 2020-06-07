Menu

Advertising

Curran raises funds and Parker plays McLovin – What sports stars did on Sunday

UK & international sports | Published:

Sergio Ramos also paid tribute to Conor McGregor after the Irishman’s retirement from UFC.

Sam Curran and Joseph Parker

Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 7.

Boxing

Joseph Parker continued recreating scenes from movies, this time taking on the role of McLovin from Superbad.

Cricket

England and Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran completed the #charity10for10 challenge to raise funds for the Professional Cricketers’ Trust.

Advertising

Curran’s England team-mate Ben Stokes was not relishing taking part in Sky Sports’ watchalong of the 2016 World T20 final, when Carlos Brathwaite smacked him for four consecutive sixes in the final over to secure victory for the West Indies.

Paul Collingwood, one of England’s greatest fielders, gave his followers some tips on slip catching practice.

Advertising

UFC

Conor McGregor received a gift off his children after his retirement from UFC.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Football

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos paid tribute to McGregor by mimicking his trademark walk.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum took on a different vantage point at Anfield as the club played an intra-squad friendly to prepare for the return of the Premier League.

Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie could not believe some of the action from UFC 250.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope was in a reflective mood on the anniversary of a career highlight.

As was Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who scored a stunner at Elland Road that night.

Former England defender John Terry was out on the golf course.

Darts

Back-to-back Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price, a former rugby player, brought out his competitive side as he set himself a weight challenge.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News