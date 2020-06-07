Menu

Conor McGregor announces his retirement from UFC

UK & international sports | Published:

The Irish fighter posted a statement on Twitter at the end of UFC 250.

Conor McGregor File Photo

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has announced he is retiring from the sport.

The Irish former featherweight and lightweight champion tweeted the news following the conclusion of the UFC 250 event.

He wrote: “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

“Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my world title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours.”

The 31-year-old retires with a 22-4 record.

McGregor previously said he was finished with the sport in 2016 and 2019 before ultimately returning to the octagon.

