Amanda Nunes adds to legacy with dominant win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 250

Amanda Nunes has further cemented her position as one of the greatest female fighters in MMA history with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 at the UFC corporate campus in Las Vegas.

The two-weight champion defended her featherweight title in spectacular fashion, battering Spencer from the opening bell and never letting up.

It was Nunes’ first featherweight title defence since she won it from Cris “Cyborg” Justino in December 2018.

Farewell to the old belt! With Amanda Nunes' defense – every weight class has the newest edition of gold.

Meanwhile in the co-main event, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt scored his first victory in the UFC since December 2016 with a second-round knockout over Raphael Assuncao.

Garbrandt brought his three-fight loss streak to a decisive end when he caught Assuncao with a heavy shot to the face in the closing moments of the second round.

Other results from the event included an early submission victory for Aljamain Sterling over Cory Sandhagen and Sean O’Malley improving to a 12-0 record with a TKO win over Eddie Wineland.