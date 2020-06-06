On This Day in 2015: Serena Williams wins 20th grand slam singles title

On June 6, 2015 Serena Williams won her 20th grand slam singles title when she lifted the French Open.

The American, who won her first major 16 years previously, beat Czech player Lucie Safarova 6-3 6-7 (2) 6-2 in a dramatic final at Roland Garros.

Williams, 33 at the time, was the clear favourite as she was the world number one and held the US Open and Australian Open crowns.

But she was given a fright by Safarova, who was playing in her first grand slam final.

Williams won the first set 6-3 and looked to be heading for a routine victory when she led 4-1 in the second.

But the left-handed Safarova battled back to force a second-set tie-break, which she won comprehensively.

A major shock was on the cards when Safarova led 2-0 in the decider, only for Williams to show her prowess by winning six successive games and claim a third French Open title.

It was her 20th grand slam singles title, which left her two behind Steffi Graf and four behind Margaret Court.

Williams has since taken her tally to 23, but history continues to allude her as she has lost her last four grand-slam finals.