Karolina Pliskova clinches LiveScore Cup title in Prague

World number three Karolina Pliskova won the LiveScore Cup after overcoming Tereza Martincova in the final in Prague.

Martincova, who was only invited to play at short notice as a replacement for Marketa Vondrousova, was a surprise finalist but the Czech player met her match against a player ranked 130 places higher than her.

Pliskova prevailed 6-2 6-4 in a rematch of the pair’s US Open first round meeting last year, which the former world number one also won.

She said on Twitter: “We all have been through a difficult time full of fear and uncertainty.

“This trophy means a lot to me, because it symbolizes that the world is finally coming back to the right direction. Thank you for all your support!”