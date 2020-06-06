Advertising
Dele Alli’s FIFA clash and Poulter takes to TikTok – Saturday’s goodwill stories
Former England bowler Darren Gough is pessimistic about his chances during ‘The Race: Wheels for Heroes’ on Zwift on Sunday night.
Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 6.
Cricket
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will set off last in the pursuit-style race, chasing down a host of sports stars and celebrities including Kevin Pietersen, England rugby union international Maro Itoje, golfer Lee Westwood, former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs, singer Olly Murs and Gough to raise money for charity.
Pietersen and Froome came up with the idea as the pair aim to donate 1,000 bikes to NHS key workers.
Ben Stokes has enjoyed working on his game while play has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. England are set to play the West Indies in a three-match Test series next month.
Another day, another David Warner TikTok…
Stuart Broad enjoyed watching a compilation video of county cricketers bowling like amateurs.
Meanwhile, Dawid Malan was reminded of his wild throw in the 2008 T20 Finals Day.
Football
England and Tottenham forward Dele Alli took on Juventus star Paulo Dybala in a FIFA20 tournament to raise money in the fight against Covid-19.
Manchester United held an inter-squad match at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford clearly delighted to be back after his injury lay-off.
Tennis
Simona Halep reflected on her French Open win, two years ago today.
Golf
Ian Poulter has taken to TikTok. And the postman delivered.
