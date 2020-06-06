Dele Alli’s FIFA clash and Poulter takes to TikTok – Saturday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 6.

Cricket

Former England bowler Darren Gough is pessimistic about his chances during ‘The Race: Wheels for Heroes’ on Zwift on Sunday night.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will set off last in the pursuit-style race, chasing down a host of sports stars and celebrities including Kevin Pietersen, England rugby union international Maro Itoje, golfer Lee Westwood, former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs, singer Olly Murs and Gough to raise money for charity.

Pietersen and Froome came up with the idea as the pair aim to donate 1,000 bikes to NHS key workers.

Wheels for Heroes this Sunday evening at 730 @GoZwift @wattbike @BromptonBicycle @Wheels4Heroes Think I might struggle to keep up ? old man at the back pic.twitter.com/jv5Eiianqq — Darren Gough (@DGoughie) June 6, 2020

Ben Stokes has enjoyed working on his game while play has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. England are set to play the West Indies in a three-match Test series next month.

Advertising

Another day, another David Warner TikTok…

Stuart Broad enjoyed watching a compilation video of county cricketers bowling like amateurs.

Advertising

34 seconds on bowlers blaming bad foot holes. Delightful & we’ve all been there ! https://t.co/NidvGEGiIP — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Dawid Malan was reminded of his wild throw in the 2008 T20 Finals Day.

Football

England and Tottenham forward Dele Alli took on Juventus star Paulo Dybala in a FIFA20 tournament to raise money in the fight against Covid-19.

5pm kick off! @PauDybala_JR let’s go ???? We’re playing FIFA against each other in the @gwbps COVID19 charity tournament. Click the the link to tune in! https://t.co/JFeHyCqF8O pic.twitter.com/KdeqgRZBMe — Dele (@dele_official) June 6, 2020

Manchester United held an inter-squad match at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford clearly delighted to be back after his injury lay-off.

Tennis

Simona Halep reflected on her French Open win, two years ago today.

Two years ago today. Will never forget it! Thank you @darren_cahill for your support and for the fact that you always believed in me ?@rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/uSgQqwbLWV — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 6, 2020

Golf

Ian Poulter has taken to TikTok. And the postman delivered.