Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa discharged from hospital after spinal injury

Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa has been discharged from hospital less than six months after a serious spinal injury.

The 27-year-old has been in hospital since January 4 when he suffered a severe contusion of the spinal cord during a Gallagher Premiership match at Saracens.

He has spent the last four months in the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital in Aylesbury and Warriors will support the next stage of his recovery.

? Fantastic news as @michaelfats has been discharged from hospital today and will return to Sixways to continue his rehab ?? — Worcester Warriors (@WorcsWarriors) June 5, 2020

Ryan Kehoe, the club’s head of medical, told Worcester’s official site: “Following a hand over from the rehabilitation team at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital, we will look to continue to build on the amazing work they have done with Michael.

“His rehabilitation at this stage will focus on improving his general muscular strength, co-ordination and mobility.”