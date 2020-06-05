Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Friday, June 5

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0750 – Premiership Rugby announced its plan to resume the Gallagher Premiership season on August 15.

? Congratulations to @ChelseaFCW, who have the best points-per-game ratio and win the title. Along with @ManCity, they will represent #BarclaysFAWSL in the @UWCL next season. pic.twitter.com/rxftiVYkEd — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) June 5, 2020

1100 – Chelsea were confirmed as 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League champions after the season was decided on a points-per-game system.

1200 – The first batch of Premier League fixtures of the restart were confirmed. Liverpool’s clash with Everton, which could see them clinch the title, will take place on June 21.

1300 – The dates and kick-offs of the FA Cup quarter-finals were also announced. Norwich v Manchester United, Sheffield United v Arsenal, Leicester v Chelsea and Newcastle v Manchester City will all be played over the weekend of June 27/28.

The PDC can confirm that the 2020 Betfred World Matchplay will take place from July 18-26. A decision will be made by Saturday July 4 on whether the tournament is able to proceed with a crowd at Blackpool's Winter Gardens. — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 5, 2020

1445 – England and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was fined by the German league for getting a haircut in his home, in breach of the country’s restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

1602 – The Betfred World Matchplay will take place from its original dates of July 18-26, the Professional Darts Corporation has confirmed, with a decision to be made by July 4 over whether fans will be allowed into Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.