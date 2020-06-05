Advertising
Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Friday, June 5
There was a major development in rugby union, while the Premier League fixtures were released.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Friday.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.
0750 – Premiership Rugby announced its plan to resume the Gallagher Premiership season on August 15.
1100 – Chelsea were confirmed as 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League champions after the season was decided on a points-per-game system.
1200 – The first batch of Premier League fixtures of the restart were confirmed. Liverpool’s clash with Everton, which could see them clinch the title, will take place on June 21.
1300 – The dates and kick-offs of the FA Cup quarter-finals were also announced. Norwich v Manchester United, Sheffield United v Arsenal, Leicester v Chelsea and Newcastle v Manchester City will all be played over the weekend of June 27/28.
1445 – England and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was fined by the German league for getting a haircut in his home, in breach of the country’s restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
1602 – The Betfred World Matchplay will take place from its original dates of July 18-26, the Professional Darts Corporation has confirmed, with a decision to be made by July 4 over whether fans will be allowed into Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.