Nathan Aspinall celebrates PDC Home Tour victory with makeshift trophy
The 28-year-old won all three of his matches on the night courtesy of a final-leg victory over tournament favourite Gary Anderson.
Nathan Aspinall held aloft a makeshift trophy made out of a dinner plate as he celebrated overall victory in the PDC Home Tour.
The Stockport player held his nerve to beat Jonny Clayton 6-4 in the deciding finale after putting himself in pole position for the crown with a final-leg victory over world number nine and tournament favourite Gary Anderson.
And, determined to get full value for his win despite being stuck at home, Aspinall scribbled his name on a dinner plate and celebrated at the end of the night by diving into his hot tub.
“I’ve just won something so here we go,” he said. “It’s permanent marker so it’s going in the bin after this, but there’s my little trophy for the night.”
The 28-year-old won all three of his matches on the night, opening with a 6-3 win over Jelle Klaasen before edging out Anderson, who suffered his first defeat in the home format.
That put it all on the final match, but Aspinall lost three legs in a row to blow a 2-0 lead before reeling off the next three.
A 104 checkout from Clayton extended the match, but a fourth maximum helped Aspinall hold his throw and take the trophy.
“To be fair, I didn’t play well at all the start,” he said. “People say playing at home is not that important but we play each other week in, week out, and it’s nice to get something over another player, and any tournament, you want to win it.
“Anyone who says there’s no pressure in this is lying, I felt the nerves there.”
Following the announcement earlier on Friday that the Betfred World Matchplay will take place from July 18-26 in Blackpool, players can look forward to emerging from their basements and garages to get back to something approaching normality soon – though it remains to be seen if fans can attend.
“Hopefully I’ll be the one and only winner of the Home Tour,” Aspinall added.
“Hopefully the fans enjoyed it. It’s difficult times for everyone. With the Matchplay announced today, I can’t wait to get back on the stage.”
