Kevin Pietersen and Maro Itoje to race Chris Froome – Friday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 5.

Cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome stepped up their trash talk ahead of ‘The Race: Wheels for Heroes’ on Zwift on Sunday night.

Froome will be setting off last in the pursuit-style race and chasing down the likes of Pietersen, England rugby union international Maro Itoje, golfer Lee Westwood, former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs and singer Olly Murs to raise money for charity as the pair aim to donate 1,000 bikes to NHS key workers.

Pietersen said: “I’m really happy that we’re in a position to be able to provide help to our key workers during this tough period, and what a way to do it.

I don’t consider him to be competition ? @KP24 https://t.co/gQOOlK9djE — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) June 5, 2020

“As well as providing funds to donate 1,000 bikes via Wheels for Heroes, we’re also looking to provide some fun. We’ve got a great bunch of celebrities looking to beat Chris on Sunday. I’m looking forward to providing an upset!”

Froome said: “Kevin actually made the suggestion to do a charity event on Zwift back in April, so I’m really glad we have managed to get this off the ground.

“Our NHS workers have been truly inspiring, but with travel restrictions, it’s still difficult for them to travel to and from their place of work. These new bikes will truly make a difference and provide a safe means for our NHS workers to travel safely during Covid-19.”

England batsman Keaton Jennings was pleased to be back in the nets.

Football

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo pulled out all the stops for his children’s birthday.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold helped out one of the club’s fans.

Hi James sorry to hear the troubles you’ve been having. Hopefully the worst times are behind you. I can definitely help with that dream. I’ll get a signed shirt over to you. ?? #YNWA https://t.co/G6jx3ZoXx9 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) June 5, 2020

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was enjoying training.

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul led the tributes to his former Newcastle team-mate Cheick Tiote on the third anniversary of his death.

3 years ago Cheicky passed away. One of the strongest and nicest team mates I have had the pleasure of having by my side in many battles .. what a guy ?? #rip pic.twitter.com/I3xpbXlfZE — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) June 5, 2020

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil enjoyed an assists compilation video created by the Champions League’s official Twitter account.

Some great memories ?? https://t.co/SVw956zkyc — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) June 5, 2020

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, now a technical advisor at Stamford Bridge, is also a keen drummer – having taken lessons from Queen’s Roger Taylor. The 38-year-old appears on a new single from the band Wills & The Willing, and is now due to head out on tour once live events resume.

American Football

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan gave $500,000 to start a fund to tackle social injustice.