Gallagher Premiership aiming for August 15 resumption

UK & international sports | Published:

League is returning to training.

The Gallagher Premiership intends to return in August

Premiership Rugby has announced its plan to resume the Gallagher Premiership season on August 15.

With sports across the country returning amid the coronavirus pandemic, the target date was agreed at a board meeting on Thursday evening.

The decision was taken in the wake of Premiership and Championship clubs this week being given provisional authorisation to begin non-contact training, with the structure of the 2019-20 season to follow in due course.

