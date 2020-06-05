Gallagher Premiership aiming for August 15 resumption

Premiership Rugby has announced its plan to resume the Gallagher Premiership season on August 15.

With sports across the country returning amid the coronavirus pandemic, the target date was agreed at a board meeting on Thursday evening.

Premiership Rugby | Update on the 2019-20 season “Nothing will happen until it is safe to do so but we will do everything we can to resume the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership Rugby campaign on Saturday 15 August,” ⁦@premrugby⁩CEO Darren Childs https://t.co/YgI0I0Le8s — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) June 5, 2020

The decision was taken in the wake of Premiership and Championship clubs this week being given provisional authorisation to begin non-contact training, with the structure of the 2019-20 season to follow in due course.