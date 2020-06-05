Advertising
Ben Spencer swaps Saracens for Bath
The England international will stay in the Gallagher Premiership.
England scrum-half Ben Spencer has agreed to join Bath, with lock Will Spencer and prop Juan Schoeman also signing for next season.
Ben Spencer is leaving relegated Saracens after almost a decade of service and has penned a three-year deal at the Recreation Ground.
The 27-year-old told Sarries’ official website: “I’m sad to be leaving a club that’s been my life for nine years,” said Spencer.
“I’ll treasure the memories that I’ve made at this club for the rest of my life. I leave with incredible memories.”
Leicester’s Will Spencer returns for a second spell at the club he left in 2016 and Schoeman arrives from the Sharks in South Africa.
In addition to the three new faces, Josh Matavesi has been handed a two-year deal having joined on temporary terms midway through the current campaign.
