Rashford provides more support for children – what sports stars did on Thursday

Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 4.

Football

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford continued his support to providing meals for children.

Rashford has been working with FareShare, which is providing food to children who depend on school dinners while they are at home in lockdown.

And the 22-year-old made another donation as he hopes to help the organisation provide three million meals a week by the end of June.

Guys, I spoke to @FareShareUK a couple of days ago and we are just £30k away from providing 3million meals a week to the most vulnerable across the UK. We have done a great job so far but we still have a long way to go. Some children will stay home until at least September (1) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 4, 2020

Whose to say the school system will be set up to offer free meals for the rest? I can’t have children not knowing where their next meal is coming from. This is 2020 (2) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 4, 2020

So today I’m placing another financial donation and I’m hoping together that by the end of June we are supplying 3million meals a week that overwise wouldn’t be available. For further info:https://t.co/IWeBwNEu3K (3) Appreciate you all! ♥️ — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 4, 2020

Liverpool midfielder James Milner marked his five-year anniversary at the club.

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford continued to prepare for the Premier League’s return with some training drills with his father.

Getting some practice in with the old man ?? @BallLauncherUK pic.twitter.com/uhSeF14hRP — Jordan Pickford (@JPickford1) June 4, 2020

The UEFA Foundation donated 50,000 euros (£44,961) to 20 organisations “to help improve the lives of some of Europe’s most vulnerable children”, with a further 50,000 euros given to the Youth Sports Games.

? The @UEFA_Foundation has committed €50,000 each to 20 organisations to help improve the lives of some of Europe's most vulnerable children. Find out which projects were chosen — UEFA (@UEFA) June 4, 2020

⚽ As well as this €1m funding, another €50,000 has been committed to help the Youth Sports Games, Europe’s largest amateur sports event! ❤️ That means more children with access to sport and education, crucial for happy, healthy lifestyles! pic.twitter.com/44vrzaVAp9 — UEFA (@UEFA) June 4, 2020

Formula One

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel donated a worn race suit to the FIA’s #RaceAgainstCovid charity auction.

Sebastian Vettel has donated his racing suit from the 2019 #SingaporeGP to the #RaceAgainstCovid auction. The @ScuderiaFerrari suit from the championship will be auctioned off to fund the @ifrc’s work in fighting #Covid19. Find out more: https://t.co/BmtdtMQP1Q pic.twitter.com/h85pldXtyz — FIA (@fia) June 4, 2020

Tennis

Kyle Edmund was putting the hard yards in.

Boxing

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was feeling “cushty” after his morning run.

Feel good factor ?? pic.twitter.com/JRqKIVS244 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 4, 2020

Ricky Hatton looked back at the 15-year anniversary of defeating Kostya Tszyu and becoming IBF light welterweight champion.