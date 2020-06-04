Advertising
Rashford provides more support for children – what sports stars did on Thursday
Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford continued to prepare for the Premier League’s imminent return with training drills with his father.
Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 4.
Football
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford continued his support to providing meals for children.
Rashford has been working with FareShare, which is providing food to children who depend on school dinners while they are at home in lockdown.
And the 22-year-old made another donation as he hopes to help the organisation provide three million meals a week by the end of June.
Liverpool midfielder James Milner marked his five-year anniversary at the club.
The UEFA Foundation donated 50,000 euros (£44,961) to 20 organisations “to help improve the lives of some of Europe’s most vulnerable children”, with a further 50,000 euros given to the Youth Sports Games.
Formula One
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel donated a worn race suit to the FIA’s #RaceAgainstCovid charity auction.
Tennis
Kyle Edmund was putting the hard yards in.
Boxing
WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was feeling “cushty” after his morning run.
Ricky Hatton looked back at the 15-year anniversary of defeating Kostya Tszyu and becoming IBF light welterweight champion.
